Guns, ammunition and large stash of drugs seized from U-Haul on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized, along with a massive stash of drugs, during a traffic stop on I-77.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a U-Haul along I-77 near mile marker 63 on Monday, May 20.

During a search of the vehicle, drugs including more than 162 pounds of marijuana and THC items, were found. Two handguns, two shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized and Florida residents Brett Thompson, 42, and Michelle Green, 50, were both arrested.

Both face charges including gun possession as a convicted felon and several drug-related charges. Both were held on a $300,000 secured bond and have already appeared in court.

