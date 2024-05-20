Gun violence rose and spread in Columbus during pandemic, New York Times reports

On the heels of three fatal shootings this weekend that left five people dead in Columbus, the city is in the national news for its gun violence problem.

Coincidentally, the New York Times published a lengthy feature story on Monday highlighting that fatal shootings in Columbus have risen in recent years as well as spread to more parts of the city. The problem is something cities across America, not just Columbus, are grappling with, as Times reporters Shaila Dewan and Robert Gebelof wrote. The article makes Columbus the poster child for the problem, utilizing stories from the city.

As the Times story notes, homicides in Columbus, overwhelmingly fatal shootings, ballooned during the pandemic to more than 200 in 2021, a sharp rise from about 100 per year in the past. The Dispatch, other local news and city leaders have referred to those numbers repeatedly.

But the Times' new analysis highlights another troubling trend: the spread of gun homicides to new neighborhoods. The Times found that 41% of Columbus residents live within a quarter mile of a recent fatal shooting, compared to 28% before the pandemic. That 13% increase is much higher than the 7% increase other large cities found on average, and the Times said medium-sized cities saw about a 4% increase. Still, the Times notes that gun violence remains highly concentrated.

Read Dispatch reporting on gun violence: In one weekend, 80 hours of gun violence, 50 guns confiscated, 10 people shot, more than 100 gunshots detected

This article may come as no surprise to Columbus residents who've lived through the bloodshed. The Dispatch has reported extensively on the same issues highlighted in the Times article, including the proliferation of guns, increased gun violence by young people and the battle between city leaders who want stricter gun laws and a state legislature that wants fewer regulations.

A woman carries a sign as Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children marched up West Broad Street during an anti-gun violence event at Columbus City Hall on Aug. 1, 2021.

Mayor Andrew Ginther told The Dispatch in an emailed statement that although one homicide is still one too many, homicides this year are at their lowest level in over eight years and fatal domestic violence incidents as well as non-fatal shootings are also down.

"This is thanks, in large part, to Chief (Elaine) Bryant and all our outstanding officers at (Columbus Division of Police) – who’ve recovered more guns from the streets of Columbus than ever before," Ginther said. "We know that guns have proliferated all over cities across this country, and we know what we need to do to protect people. If the federal and state governments refuse to act, at least get out of our way and let us do what we need to do to protect the people of this city."

Ginther spoke with the Times about Ohio lawmakers blocking the city's efforts to regulate guns locally.

“I feel like at times we have one or two arms tied behind our back trying to fight gun violence,” Ginther told the Times. “And it can be very frustrating because the people are angry. They want more to be done.”

City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, who chairs the safety committee, told The Dispatch in a statement:

“Columbus City Council will continue to take leadership in enacting legislation to help curb gun violence. Unfortunately, the statehouse continues to impair our efforts to protect our residents. Despite these challenges, we will continue to find ways to do the right thing by our residents.”

Remy also said that the decrease in homicides so far this year is a testament to the collective efforts of police, community organizations, the faith community, local non-profits, and residents, including parents and grandparents.

"However, while we acknowledge this progress, we cannot afford to take our foot off the pedal," Remy said. "We must continue to invest in and support all facets of our community to ensure lasting safety and prosperity for our youth and future generations. Until our residents in our city feel safe, we must remain laser-focused on building the systems to best protect our residents and visitors."

Charae Williams Keys, the wife of shooting victim Jason Keys, anxiously leans forward and is comforted by loved ones on July 24, 2023 while waiting for the verdict in the murder trial of Elias Smith in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, was also quoted in the Times story. She told The Dispatch Monday she is optimistic an initiative launched earlier this year, Operation Under Triple Digits, will decrease deaths in Franklin County in the coming three years.

"The New York Times article recognizes that we went through something that we could not predict," Thomas-St. Clair said, referring to the spike in gun violence during the pandemic. "So I appreciate the acknowledgment nationally, and I believe our initiative Under Triple Digits will be a model that will go national."

More Dispatch reporting on guns: In Ohio, gun rights supporters and gun control advocates agree on one thing

She said after a weekend like this one, stakeholders in Under Triple Digits —which include officials at every level of government, faith leaders and nonprofits — have to regroup and figure out how to be even more proactive to prevent gun violence.

Thomas-St. Clair said she must remain hopeful that things will improve.

"Our tagline is believe with us," she said.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, speaks during an anti-gun violence rally and march at Columbus City Hall on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Spread of gun violence in Columbus & Ohio in New York Times report