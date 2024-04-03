Ohio Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments involving Columbus gun regulations

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Tuesday that the Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear two portions of a lawsuit involving the city's gun regulations.

In January, Klein asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review the case after a lawsuit was filed in Delaware County challenging the Columbus city ordinances. The ordinances, which include a safe firearm storage act and would limit high-capacity magazines, are currently on hold.

The Ohio Supreme Court has decided to hear arguments on two separate aspects of the Delaware County lawsuit: whether the city can appeal an order filed to block the gun safety laws from going into effect and whether the order that blocks those laws harms the city.

"We look forward to making our case before the Court, one of several next steps to ensure we can enforce gun safety laws already on the books and promote public safety," Klein said in a statement.

In 2022, Columbus passed city ordinances banning magazines with more than 30 rounds and requiring firearms to be stored safely to avoid children accidentally gaining access to them.

Almost immediately, the Buckeye Institute filed a request in Delaware County for a temporary injunction, putting enforcement of the ordinances on hold. Because a portion of Columbus is in Delaware County, the legal action could be filed there.

Judge David Gormley, a Republican, granted the request for an injunction in April 2023. Gormley said in his ruling he believed the city's ordinances conflict with a state law that nullifies any local ordinances related to firearms.

Similar legal challenges were also filed in Franklin County and Fairfield County.

The process for the Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on the injunction will likely take several months. The seven justice panel of the highest state court currently has four Republican justices and three Democratic justices.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Supreme Court will hear case involving Columbus gun regulations