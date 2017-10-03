Gun silencer bill tabled amid heavy scrutiny after Vegas shooting

In this photo taken Jan. 27, 2017, a handgun with a silencer and two magazines are shown at a gun range in Atlanta. (Photo: Lisa Marie Pane/AP)

In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the gun lobby’s fight for bills that would limit restrictions on firearm suppressors — commonly referred to as silencers — has fallen under harsh scrutiny by gun control advocates.

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night was the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history — killing at least 59 and injuring well over 500 as suspect Stephen Paddock picked off victim after victim from his perch on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. Police say he was found with a trove of weapons, including a pair of so-called bump stocks to allow his semiautomatic firearms to fire continuously.

The shooting, only the latest mass shooting to strike nerves across the U.S., also reignited the nation’s ongoing debates over gun control and what can be done to prevent future tragedies.

After the massacre, gun control advocates called attention to a National Rifle Association-backed bill under consideration in Congress that would make it easier to buy a silencer without a background check: the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreation Act (or SHARE Act), which includes the “Hearing Protection Act.”

Josh Horwitz, the executive director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, a pro-gun-control nonprofit, said the sound of gun shots are a warning to people to take flight, find cover and protect themselves. Making silencers more readily available, he said, would cost lives.

“The idea that we want to make it easier for shooters to hide themselves, make themselves harder to detect is just absolutely ludicrous, especially when if hunters are concerned about hearing, they can wear ear protection,” Horwitz told Yahoo News on Tuesday. “We need to move toward a society that is safer and that means fewer, not more, silencers.”

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced at a news conference that the SHARE Act would be shelved indefinitely. He urged Americans to pray for Las Vegas (a familiar appeal that routinely falls flat for citizens who want concrete actions to stop gun violence) and said the bill is not currently scheduled for a vote.

“I don’t know when it will be scheduled,” Ryan said.

After the Las Vegas shooting, many politicians from both major parties expressed sympathy for the victims, but Democrats argued that the sniper attack only underscores the importance of prioritizing gun-control measures while Republicans argued that it was inappropriate to politicize a national tragedy. Similar back-and-forths have occurred after previous mass shootings.

The national debate often focuses on expanded background checks, but the issue of silencers — supporters prefer the term “suppressor” as it does not completely silence the firearm — quickly rose after the Las Vegas shooting.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was among those who pointed out that the crowd at the music festival started to flee the scene after hearing gunshots. She suggested that the death toll would have been even higher had he used a silencer.

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017





NRA spokesperson and conservative pundit Dana Loesch dismissed Clinton’s point, arguing that suppressors only reduce the sound of firearms by a few decibels.

Suppressors only reduce by a few decibels, still same decibel level as a jackhammer. https://t.co/aj0AvJMZwv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2017





Right now, private suppressor ownership is legal in 42 states and hunting with a suppressor is legal in 40. Under the National Firearms Act (NFA), prospective owners must apply through the ATF, pay a “tax stamp” of $200 and complete paperwork to demonstrate they have no felony convictions.