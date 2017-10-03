First look at guns used in Las Vegas shooter's hotel room

One of the guns found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. (Photo: Boston25 via Twitter)

The first photographs taken inside Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock’s hotel room show two of the 23 guns used Sunday night to carry out a rampage that killed 59 and injured 527 more, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Boston 25 News, a Fox affiliate, obtained the photos.

Police said Paddock used a hammer to smash the window of a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino before shooting relentlessly into the crowd below gathered for the last performance of a country music festival.

The photos show the hammer, two of the 23 guns, ammunition and a bipod, used to stand a gun. Police said 19 additional firearms were found in Paddock’s Mesquite, Nev., home.

One of the main questions surrounding the massacre is how Paddock was able to fire his weapons into the crowd at a fully automatic rate. Officials told the Associated Press that Paddock used so-called bump stocks to allow his semiautomatic weapons to fire continuously.

