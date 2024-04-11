Gun found on Cumberland County high school campus Wednesday, student arrested

A student at a Cumberland County high school was arrested Wednesday after a gun, ammo and drugs were found on campus.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, staff members at Pine Forest High School received a complaint about a possible weapon on the campus at South View High School, nearly 20 miles away in Hope Mills.

A school resource officer searched the bag of the suspected offender, a student at South View High School, and ammunition and a plastic baggie containing blue pills in the student's backpack, the release said.

A black .45 caliber handgun was also found on campus, the Sheriff's Office said. Officials did not say where the gun was found or how it was connected to the student.

Detectives filed a petition with the Department of Juvenile Justice charging the student, whose age was not released, with possession of a firearm on an educational property, possession of a controlled substance and altering or removing a gun serial number, according to the release.

