Gulfport parents arrested, facing multiple charges after death of 4 month old

The parents of a 4-month-old baby are jailed on felony charges in connection with their baby’s death, Gulfport police said Friday.

Angel Ja’nai Williams, 24, of Gulfport, was arrested on charges of felony child neglect and hindering prosecution for covering up what happened to the child.

The baby died on April 23 of blunt force trauma to the body and asphyxiation.

After the autopsy report came back this week, Gulfport police upgraded the charges the child’s father, Denilson Marcus Elligson, 27, of Gulfport, was facing to a charge of capital murder. He had been previously arrested on a felony child abuse charge.

Capital murder is a murder committed during the commission of a felony crime, in this case, child abuse. The crime carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison or death.

An investigation began after police got a call on April 23 about an unresponsive child at a home on Lewis Avenue. Before police got to the home, they learned the baby had been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The baby died a short time later.

After the arrests, the couple was taken to the Harrison County jail.

Justice Judge Nick Patano set the bond for Williams at a total of $300,000. Elligson is being held without bond.

Denilson Marcus Ellison, 27, of Gulfport, is escorted out of the Gulfport Police Department to a waiting vehicle after interviewing with detectives on Friday, April 26, 2024. Ellison is charged with capital murder in the death of his four month old child.

