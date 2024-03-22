Gulf Breeze High student to be tried as adult, faces 5 years over gun found in locker

The Gulf Breeze High School student charged with bringing a firearm to campus and keeping it in his locker will have his case moved to adult court.

The Office of the State Attorney told the News Journal Thursday that 16-year-old Dylan Randles will be tried as an adult after GBHS administration and a school resource officer discovered a loaded FNS .40-caliber handgun in his locker.

After the discovery, he was immediately arrested and booked on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a minor. Randles faces a maximum five years in state prison for the felony and one year in county jail for the misdemeanor, according to Florida law.

Other GBHS students brought the matter to administrators' attention Monday after they said the student was threatening to shoot them, according to an arrest report.

Possible perjury: Milton City Council OK's attorney's call to seek sanctions against Mayor Heather Lindsay

"The student was immediately pulled from class and administratively searched by the school administration with negative findings," the report says.

Administrators and a school resource officer asked the student if they could search his vehicle, and he reportedly agreed and said his vehicle was unlocked.

"Immediately after stating his vehicle was unsecured, (he) put his head down and said a firearm was in the car located in a black Nike book bag with a GBHS lanyard," the report says. "Officer Hart, with Gulf Breeze Middle School, administratively searched the vehicle. After discovering no weapon, (student) stated the firearm was in his locker at the Field House."

In a message to parents shortly after the incident, GBHS Principal Sarah Barker said there was no need to place the school into a "heightened protocol such as lockdown" due to the "immediate actions of school staff and law enforcement."

Randles does not yet have a scheduled court date.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze High School student to be tried as adult for gun on campus