Police arrest Gulf Breeze High School student for allegedly bringing gun to school

Gulf Breeze police arrested a Gulf Breeze High School student on campus Monday after allegedly finding a weapon on school grounds.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor after school resource officers and school administration began investigating a threat.

"Before noon today, the Gulf Breeze High School Resource Officers and school administration began investigating an alleged comment made by a student in reference to a threat of violence against another student," a GBPD release says. "During the investigation, a weapon was located on school grounds and was secured immediately by our officers."

The GBPD says the investigation remains open.

Santa Rosa County District Schools told the News Journal that "it is never acceptable" to possess any type of weapon on school grounds and violates the Student Code of Conduct.

"We appreciate and applaud the swift actions of the students who promptly reported, as well as school officials and law enforcement for quickly taking possession of the weapon," the school district said in a statement. "It should be noted that this type of behavior will not be tolerated by any means and we will always work with law enforcement in alignment with the Student Code of Conduct and statute to issue the highest penalty possible for this type of infraction."

In a message to parents, GBHS Principal Sara Barker said there was no need to place the school into a "heightened protocol such as lockdown" due to the "immediate actions of school staff and law enforcement."

"This is a reminder to all students and families that if they see something, say something," Barker wrote in the message. "Thank you to the students who reported the information today to keep our campus safe."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze High School student allegedly brought gun to school