After guilty verdict in Fort Worth capital murder, defendant shouts to jury in outburst

Just after the jury in his capital murder trial filed on Thursday afternoon into a Tarrant County courtroom to begin to hear evidence to determine whether to condemn him to die by lethal injection, Paige Terrell Lawyer interrupted and said he wanted to put a matter on the record.

His exasperation was clear. His rapid-fire words were not.

Judge Elizabeth Beach attempted to halt the eruption from the defense table.

“Sir. Sir,” the judge said. The angry defendant was undeterred.

When it became clear that Lawyer would not stop speaking, the jury that less than an hour earlier had found him guilty in the 2018 strangulation deaths of his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in east Fort Worth, was ushered out. Lawyer yelled across the room to the panel as he walked to a holding area adjacent to the courtroom.

Paige Terrell Lawyer enters the courtroom of Criminal District Court No. 1 on Monday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth. Lawyer was found guilty Thursday of capital murder in the April 2018 strangulation of his girlfriend, O’Tishae Womack, and her 10-year-old daughter, Ka’Myria Womack.

Some of what Lawyer said was difficult to understand. The defendant appeared in part to reference his decision earlier in the day not to testify.

“You all lying. You sat there and lied, man,” Lawyer yelled.

It was not clear who Lawyer was accusing of lying.

Judge Beach recessed the trial until Friday morning.

Lawyer was convicted in Criminal District Court No. 1 in Tarrant County in the deaths of O’Tishae Womack and her daughter, Ka’Myria, on April 6, 2018.

Both were strangled when pressure was applied to their necks until they stopped breathing, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office account.

A forensic pathologist could not determine whether an object or a body part, such as a hand, caused the pressure, although in previous domestic violence allegations, O’Tishae Womack told police officers that Lawyer, her 38-year-old boyfriend, had wrapped his hands around her neck.

