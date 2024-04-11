Guildford pub bombs lawyers call on PCC to review case

The Guildford pub bombings killed five people, injured 65 and saw 11 wrongly convicted [Getty Images]

Decisions made by Surrey Police over the 1974 Guildford pub bombs in which five people died have been referred to the police and crime commissioner (PCC) by lawyers.

They said the force had had a new lead in 2020 and are asking the PCC for a review.

Officers said they will not launch an inquiry before a new law comes in on 1 May that will help shield perpetrators.

Surrey Police said they remain committed to facilitating justice.

The lawyers of one of the victims is questioning the timing of the inquiry.

Four soldiers and a civilian died in the blast in Guildford's Horse and Groom pub in October 1974.

Another bomb detonated 30 minutes later at the Seven Stars.

Those who died were 21-year-old civilian Paul Craig and soldiers Ann Hamilton, 19, Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, and John Hunter, 17. Sixty-five people were injured.

(Clockwise from top left) Paul Craig, 21, Caroline Slater, 18, John Hunter, 17, William Forsyth, 18, and Ann Hamilton, 19, died in an explosion at the Horse and Groom [BBC]

Last week, KRW Law, who represent the family of Ann Hamilton, said police had "identified a potential forensic line of inquiry and the next step would be a new criminal investigation".

However, the firm said Surrey Police had stated it was not advancing any further investigations before the commencement of the Northern Ireland Legacy Act on 1 May. The act allows those involved in the conflict to seek immunity from prosecution.

The Guildford Four and Maguire Seven were wrongly convicted for the attacks in one of the UK's biggest miscarriages of justice.

An IRA terror cell later later claimed responsibility.

Wrongly convicted Gerry Conlon, Paddy Armstrong, Paul Hill and Carole Richardson served 15 years in jail [PA]

A letter from KRW Law to Surrey PCC Lisa Townsend said the firm had written to a deputy chief constable at Surrey and the security minister at the Home Office.

It said: "Specifically, we ask you to review decisions made by Surrey Police in relation to the investigation into the Guildford pub bombings."

The Belfast law firm raised several questions including:

On how many occasions has the criminal investigation file been reviewed by Surrey Police since 1974?

Was the forensic line of inquiry available to police in 1974?

Is the new lead a fingerprint, or a palm print, or a DNA profile sample?

On what exact date did Surrey Police decide not to reopen the case before the commencement of the Legacy Act?

Could the new lead have led to possible arrests of alleged suspects?

Could Surrey Police continue an investigation until 1 May in accordance with current law?

In a statement, the firm said: "Investigations should continue and commence now in accordance with the applicable law.

"There is no guarantee the Legacy Act will continue."

Cassandra Hamilton, Ann Hamilton's sister, said it was not known what the new lead was.

But, she said: "We need answers for my sister."

A Surrey Police spokeswoman said: "During the assessment, a potential forensic line of enquiry was identified and in November 2022, following consultation with Counter Terrorism Policing, it was agreed this line of enquiry should be progressed.

"This work was complex and took some time to complete. The results were returned in August 2023.

"At this time, we are unable to disclose any further details as we would not want to jeopardise any course of action that could be available through the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

"We remain committed to facilitating justice for those who were killed in the 1974 Guildford bombings and have personally updated the families of the five victims."

