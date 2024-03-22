Guest Viewpoint: AI is the future, and here's how Binghamton U. is taking the lead

Artificial intelligence is going to shape our future on a scale that far exceeds its current potential.

Now, we use AI to help us compose an email or recommend a movie to watch.

But what decisions will we allow AI to make as computers get more powerful and the algorithms evolve? How do we shape the future of AI and ensure that it makes the world a better place and bends toward the public good?

Faculty at Binghamton University are currently tackling those questions at a critical point in the evolution of this technology.

A few examples include:

Combining data from MRI exams, personal wearable medical devices and social media usage to allow medical professionals to predict and intervene before mental health crises.

Processing huge amounts of information quickly to understand the dynamic social behavior of large groups of people.

Protecting power systems and healthcare data from malicious attacks by identifying security vulnerabilities in algorithms.

Developing robotic seeing-eye dogs to better serve the visually impaired.

Binghamton faculty are working to advance AI technology and channel its power to help society. I also believe that the university has a duty to prepare its students for a future in which AI will play a pervasive role in every facet of human life.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger.

The Empire AI Consortium, proposed by Gov. Hochul earlier this year, will be a critical resource in achieving these goals. Empire AI aims to link together colleges and universities and their faculty and students with industry partners to pool New York’s collective brainpower and resources. It will make the state the leader in AI tech and create new economic opportunities that draw people, jobs and companies.

It's a win-win scenario in which New York supports and expands its institutions of higher education and takes economic and ethical leadership of this emerging technology.

I remain grateful to Gov. Hochul and the Office of Information Technology Services for guiding this initiative and positioning the state as the national trailblazer in artificial intelligence technology. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Lea Webb have also been essential in their public support of this project.

I’m confident of Binghamton University’s role in artificial intelligence because I’ve seen how our faculty and staff are working to advance technology and revitalizing the economy through batteries.

The New Energy New York project (NENY) at Binghamton combines academia, industry, government and economic development partners working together for a common goal, in this case, creating a full-scale battery economy in the Southern Tier. NENY has received more than $300 million in potential external funding and has been designated the only national Tech Hub focusing on batteries. It is going to lean on researchers to make batteries better and it’s going to create jobs in the local community.

Empire AI is similar in its scope. It will make our institutions and our communities stronger.

New technologies can sometimes be daunting, unfamiliar, and frankly, in the case of AI, scary.

It doesn’t have to be.

We have the accomplished researchers, the curious students and the resources to make artificial intelligence be a force for good. I’m proud that Empire AI is going to make that happen right here in New York.

Harvey Stenger is the president of Binghamton University.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: AI is the future, and here's how Binghamton U. is taking the lead