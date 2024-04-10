GSE presents 2024 Equality at Work Symposium at Bell Works

HOLMDEL — Professionals from the business, healthcare, education, nonprofit, advocacy and public sectors will gather — along with college students and retirees — on Tuesday, April 16, for Garden State Equality's annual Equality at Work Symposium.

“Equality at Work is a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging symposium unlike any other,” said GSE Deputy Director Brielle Winslow-Majette in a news release. “Where else can you learn about the power of storytelling, hear from advocates fresh off the heels of a major legislative victory, receive a personalized policy consultation, then attend a networking drag show — all in one day?”

The Equality at Work Symposium is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell Works in Holmdel (happy hour runs 4 to 5 p.m.).

More: ALA raises alarm after 2023's top challenged books target mostly LGBTQ, people of color

Garden State Equality's annual Equality at Work Symposium is set for Tuesday, April 16, at Bell Works in Holmdel.

Winslow-Majette said that DEI initiatives are important parts of making every workplace safe and affirming for people of all marginalized backgrounds, not only LGBTQ+ workers.

“That is why we create this space every year," she said.

Equality at Work will feature workshops and presentations from experts including:

Angela Harvey, growth facilitator, LGBTQ+ activist and social worker, who will help attendees become more authentic in their workplaces

Cathy Renna, director of communications for the National LGBTQ Task Force, who will share lessons learned from her nearly 30-year career in advocacy and crisis communications

Edie Grauer and Chef Pearl Thompson, antiracism trainers who will discuss the state of DEI today

Shana Francesca, CEO of Concinnate LLC and scholar of ethical leadership and living, who will bring attendees up to speed on neurodiversity in the workplace

Juan Carlos Barrera and Alyssa Remantas of Integrated Care Concepts & Consultation, who will show business leaders how to promote equal access to mental health services

Nat Moghe and Yarrow Willman-Coleof New Jersey Citizen Action, who will teach attendees about LGBTQ+ rights, health equity and paid leave

Gus Peneranda, executive director of the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce, who will reveal the business side of the Garden State’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Integrated Care Concepts & Consultation Wellness Space, "a room full of calming activities, comfy seating, no judgment and good vibes" and the Inclusive Workplace Policy Drop-in Clinic, presented by private policy consultant Aaron Potenza, will be available for drop ins all day.

A networking drag show by Harmonica Sunbeam will end the day.

“By creating environments where all workers are encouraged to bring their entire selves — and are respected when they do so — we all succeed," said Erin Baskin Bradshaw, GSE senior director of development, in the release. “Employees feel more secure, knowing they won’t lose their jobs for being queer or trans; while employers benefit from talent optimization, improved retention and increased innovation.”

Garden State Equality is the largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization in New Jersey. Visit gardenstateequality.org for more information and to register.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Garden State Equality DEI symposium returns, Bell Works, Holmdel