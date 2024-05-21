Grovetown woman calls police to “taze” raccoon, arrested for Unlawful Conduct During a 911 Call

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – For months, Kelly Landrum has been increasingly calling the Columbia County Sheriff`s Office E-911 Communications Center for assistance.

However, for the past two months Landrum has called 911 for issues that have not been emergency related.

Although Landrum has been informed by several deputies to use the non‑emergency number, she continued to call 911 for situations that did not require emergency assistance.

On April 27th, she called requesting a welfare check on herself, but would only speak with one specific deputy.

On May 12th, she called at 1:18 a.m. and indicated that a raccoon was on her front porch and she wanted a deputy to “taze it”. At 2:37 a.m., she called again requesting for a deputy to escort her to the dumpster. Later that same day at 5:21 p.m., the subject called 911 again stating that her cell phone was not working and she needed for a deputy to google the hours of operation for three local businesses because she was hungry.

Authorities explained to her that day that 911 is reserved for emergency calls.

On May 14th, Ms. Landrum was upset that her estranged husband had her telephone number, though she could not prove to the responding deputy that he called her.

On May 15th, she called 911 again and hung up.

Columbia County Communications Operators attempted to call Landrum back, but id not get an answer; 12 seconds later she called 911 again, but did not speak.

On May 19th at 2 a.m., Landrum called 911 again and requested for a female deputy and also told the dispatchers that her head was hurting so Gold Cross was notified to respond as well.

A Sergeant with Grovetown P.D. arrived at 2:21 a.m. and attempted to speak with Landrum who refused to open the door for him. During the sergeant’s attempts to get her to open the door, she continued to call 911, however she would not respond to the dispatchers, nor would she hang up the telephone line.

Dispatchers indicated that Ms. Landrum began yelling and asking for Gold Cross. After 25 minutes of trying to get the subject to the door, authorities used a tool to gain entry into the home to make sure she was in fact ok.

As the door opened, Landrum dropped her head to her right shoulder and began shaking her legs and head as if she were having a seizure. She began fluttering her eyes and swallowing abruptly.

Gold Cross responded to the scene, and immediately assessed her vital signs. When deputies and Gold Cross spoke about and questioned the validity of Ms. Landrum`s seizure, she opened her eyes disdainfully.

Authorities say she told them about several of her previous police encounters very coherently and precisely. She tried tried to justify her behavior saying that she has “pseudo seizures that turn into real seizures”.

After EMS determined that she was fine, they still offered her a ride to the hospital for treatment. Ms. Landrum only refused transportation when she believed that she was not going to be arrested.

Reports say Ms. Landrum was confrontational, rude and belittling with all deputies, both EMS workers, all deputy jailers and the registered nurse who tried to complete the booking process.

According to Columbia County Detention Center records, 54-year-old Landrum has been held at the detention center since Sunday on a secure bond of $1,100 – Unlawful Conduct During a 911 Call is classified as a misdemeanor in Georgia.

IF convicted, Landrum could face a fine of $500 and 12 months in jail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.