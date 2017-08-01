A Grilled Cheese Burger Is The Love Child Between Two Of Your Favorite Foods

From Delish

You didn't ask for this. No one did. Turning grilled cheese sandwiches into buns isn't exactly the most logical thing to do. But it's disturbingly genius, isn't it? Trust me, you might think you don't need to try this monstrous mash-up. But you really do.

If the process weren't so insanely easy, I might not pressure you to make it as much. BUT it is stupidly simple to make. For one burger, all you need to do is make a couple grilled cheeses, then cook up a burg. For the sandwiches, use whatever cheese your heart desires, and please do use butter. (This is no way shape or form good for you at all, so YOLO.) The burger is your business - from how you season to it to how long you cook it. You do you.

Assembled - grilled cheese on the bottom and top, burgers in the middle - the burger is a quite a site. It's tall and intimidating for sure. You'll wonder how you can possibly bite into such a stack. Go forth with confidence and embrace the greasy mess. As you can probably guess, it tastes amazing. Buttery bread, melty cheese, juicy burger … how can it not?

