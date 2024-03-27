Grey Towers National Historic Site near Milford plans partial solar eclipse viewing

Public solar eclipse viewing is planned at Grey Towers National Historic Site near Milford on Monday, April 8.

From this area, 93.3% of the sun will be covered by the moon, leaving only a slim crescent sun. Proper eye protection is required.

Viewing will be available on the grounds. The eclipse will begin at 2:09 p.m. with maximum taking place around 3:24 p.m. The eclipse ends at 4:35 p.m.

All guests should bring solar glasses or a handheld solar viewer for eye protection. Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, or homemade filters are not safe for looking at the sun and use of these will cause permanent retinal burns, Grey Towers officials warn.

More: What northeast Pa. can expect from the solar eclipse, and how to view it safely

Local history: Honesdale saw total solar eclipse in 1925

Without special solar glasses, a safe, easy and effective way to also view the eclipse is to have two pieces of cardboard. Put a neat pinhole in the middle of one. The other cardboard should be white to serve as a screen. Holding the cardboard with the pinhole in one hand, let its shadow fall on the white screen and look for a small image of the sun cast from the pinhole onto the screen.

Instead of having to hold two pieces of cardboard, one can also make a similar viewer out of a cardboard shoebox with the top left off, or a mailing tube with a viewing hole cut out near the bottom. Put white paper at the bottom for a screen.

Children must remain with and be supervised by guardians during the eclipse. Carpooling is highly suggested as parking is limited.

The public is invited to gather on the grounds of Grey Towers National Historic Site near Milford, Pennsylvania, Monday afternoon, April 8, to view the 93% partial solar eclipse. Attendees need to bring proper eye protection such as special solar glasses sold commercially, or pinhole and white screen projectors which can be made at home. First floor mansion tours at a reduced price of $5 will be offered prior to the eclipse. Maximum eclipse is at 3:24 p.m.

To help celebrate this event, Grey Towers is offering a first-floor open house with a reduced ticket price of $5 per person. Museum entry will begin at 11 a.m. with the last ticket being sold at 1:30 p.m. The open house will conclude at 2 p.m. in preparation for eclipse viewing. Ticket sales will begin in person at 10:30 a.m. April 8 in the Visitor Center located in the Historic Letterbox.

The gift shop located in the Visitor Center will be managed by the Grey Towers Heritage Association from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The solar eclipse will be total only along a narrow path stretching across the United States. The moon's shadow crosses over northwest Pennsylvania, including Erie, on its way across western and northern New York. The closest point of totality to the Poconos is in the area of Syracuse, New York. The very deep partial solar eclipse, visible across the Poconos, promises to be a spectacular sight with proper eye protection.

For additional information, visit facebook.com/GreyTowersNHS or call 570-296-9630.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Grey Towers National Historic Site near Milford sets eclipse viewing