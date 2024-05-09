Greta Thunberg says pro-Palestinian protests 'should be everywhere'

STORY: :: Greta Thunberg encourages pro-Palestinian

protests while in the Eurovision host city

:: Greta Thunberg, Activist

“I think they should be everywhere. And, once again, young people are leading the way, showing the world how we should react to this, yeah.”

:: Malmo, Sweden

:: May 9, 2024

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city for the annual kitsch-fest, which is taking place amid protests and boycotts over the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Thunberg, 21, was wrapped in a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf that has become a symbol for Palestinian resistance.

Israeli contestant Eden Golan, 20, will perform her song "Hurricane" in the second semi-final later on Thursday.