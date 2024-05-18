Gresham police investigate teacher accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher in Gresham is facing accusations of inappropriate behavior and has been placed on leave.

The Gresham Police Department announced they are investigating reports that a Centennial High School teacher was allegedly inappropriate towards students.

Central Catholic siblings Conal and Maya Devine inspiring Rams’ track and field team

“The allegations were reported to school staff earlier this week,” Gresham police said in a release.

The teacher was placed on leave and a detective is now investigating the situation, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to talk to Gresham police as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.