Greenwood man arrested for having child exploitation materials

Seattle Police arrested a 29-year-old Greenwood man for having images of child pornography Friday morning.

Acting on a tip, Seattle Police searched a home in the 8500 block of Dayton Avenue North around 9 o’clock a.m.

Seattle Police officers arrived at the Greenwood home and interviewed the 29-year-old. He admitted to viewing and having the images.

Police searched electronic devices in the house and found more evidence in them.

He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The tip came to the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.