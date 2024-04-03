Greenville County GOP to host first debate for SC House of Representatives District 28

The Greenville County GOP will host its first debate for the 2024 primary season on Thursday, April 4 at the Simpsonville Library, 626 NE Main St. The debate will be between the Republican candidates Chris Huff, Allen Kellett and Troy Prosser vying for a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives District 28.

Whoever wins the primary will face off against J Wiebel, who filed as a Democrat, in November.

Incumbent Ashley Trantham announced in January she would not be seeking re-election for the seat she has held since 2018.

South Carolina Rep. Ashley Trantham attends Greenville County Republican Women's luncheon, with speaker U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, at Poinsett Club in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, February. 22, 2024.

District 28 covers the southern portion of Greenville County.

Greenville County GOP will hold more debates between candidates in the future but has not confirmed dates or which candidates.

