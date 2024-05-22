Greeneville City Council approves liquor ordinance on first reading

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would limit the number of liquor stores in town.

If approved on a second reading, the ordinance would allow one liquor permit for every 5,000 people.

The town currently has six liquor stores that would be grandfathered in.

“Considering we have six current liquor stores, really the seventh liquor store isn’t going to come until we surpass the 30,000 population,” City Manager Todd Smith said. “So we’re looking way into the future in terms of this ordinance.”

The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the next City Council meeting on June 4.

