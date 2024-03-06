Greene tells reporter to ‘f‑‑‑ off’ after question about Jewish space lasers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a British journalist to “f‑‑‑ off” when she was asked on Super Tuesday about “Jewish space lasers,” a reference to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Greene once promoted online.

Emily Maitlis, a podcast host and former BBC news presenter, asked, “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?”

“He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists,” Maitlis added.

Greene, maintaining the smile on her face, fired back at the question.

“Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist. And the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories,” she said.

“We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America first,” the congresswoman said before walking off and adding, “We’re all done here. We’re all done.”

Maitlis then pivoted to “Jewish space lasers,” a reference to Greene’s now-deleted Facebook post that promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory claiming California’s wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers linked to the Rothschilds, a family that has been featured in antisemitic tropes for more than two centuries.

“What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers,” Maitlis said.

“No,” Greene said, turning back toward the journalist. “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and, really, why don’t you f‑‑‑ off? How about that?”

News of the Facebook post, when unearthed by reporters in 2021, fueled the already growing backlash to Greene’s election to Congress, prompted in part by her past affinity of QAnon.

Greene ultimately apologized to the GOP conference for her past embrace of conspiracy theories, saying she didn’t know what Jewish space lasers were when she platformed the idea.

The fiery exchange followed an otherwise friendly interview with Maitlis.

Asked what Greene’s message is to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — who suspended her presidential campaign Wednesday morning — Greene urged Haley to drop out and back former President Trump.

On being on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, Greene said, “He’s got a long list. I support President Trump in any way — any way he’d asked me.”

