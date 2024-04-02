Green Bay can expect 8-12 inches of snow, as winter storm warning issued for northeastern Wiscosnin

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a winter storm warning for most of northeastern Wisconsin, beginning 1 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

With the start of April, the Green Bay area may get a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a winter storm warning for most of northeastern Wisconsin, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Green Bay can expect 8 to 12 inches of snow.

It's an increase from the about 6.5 inches previously predicted. Roy Eckberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay, said some areas may see even more than a foot of snow. The heaviest snowfall will be this afternoon and tonight, Eckberg said, and that "substantial snow" will end Wednesday morning, though it could still continue to fall until Thursday morning.

"Not quite sure where that's going to be at this point, but there's potential for higher numbers somewhere in the Fox Valley/lakeshore region," Eckberg said.

The winter storm warning says far northeastern Wisconsin could get 14 inches of snow, with lesser accumulation near the lakeshore.

Tuesday is Election Day, so anyone driving to the polls should be aware of snowy roads. Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Will there be any hazardous conditions?

Wednesday is anticipated to be extremely windy, Eckberg said, with gusts reaching 45 mph.

"A combination of the heavy, wet snow (and) winds could bring some sporadic damage to trees and powerlines, so there could be some power outages," he said.

Because blowing snow will decrease visibility and cause slippery roads, the National Weather Service Green Bay advises people to delay travel if possible. Those who must drive should be very cautious and consider bring a winter storm kit, with items like blankets, extra clothing, tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, shovel, water and a first aid kit.

Because the snow will be heavy and wet, shoveling and clearing roads may be more of a challenge than normal, Eckberg said.

How long will the snow stay on the ground?

Temperatures are not expected to remain below freezing for long.

"We're gonna be in the 40s — we'll be in the upper 30s tomorrow, low 40s on Thursday, and by Friday, we're in the mid-40s. So a majority of the snow will melt by the weekend," Eckberg said.

Are April snowstorms common?

Snow in April is not uncommon in Wisconsin. But the upcoming storm is expected to be more powerful than most springtime flurries.

"To get a 4- to 8-inch snowfall in April is fairly common every couple years. But to get ... over 9, 10 inches is pretty uncommon," Eckberg said.

However, a large snowstorm hit northeastern Wisconsin in April 2018. That storm, over the course of about three and a half days, brought a total of over 21 inches of snow to Appleton and over 24 inches to Green Bay.

The upcoming snow will be the largest April snowstorm since then, Eckberg said.

