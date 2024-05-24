Green Bay-area tennis coach arrested on suspicious of child enticement, Brown County Sheriff's Office says

A 40-year-old Green Bay-area tennis coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child enticement, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has referred one charge of of capturing an image of nudity and another of child enticement for sexual contact to the district attorney's office.

The Press-Gazette is not naming the man because he has not yet been officially charged with anything.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued a statement about "potentially inappropriate conduct by an area tennis coach," saying there is an ongoing investigation "involving a growing number of young victims."

The sheriff's office was informed about in early May about the allegations, the statement reads.

The man's initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office requests anyone with information related to the case to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or matthew.wilson@browncountywi.gov.

