These Green Bay-area schools will be closed Wednesday, or on a 2-hour delay because of winter storm

GREEN BAY — The Election Day winter storm brought wind, snow and rain, making roads slippery as temperatures hovered around freezing. With that, school districts canceled classes and after school activities Wednesday.

The Green Bay area got about 5 inches of snow on Tuesday and some more early today. The area is still under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. Wednesday as another inch or two is expected during the day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy, wet snow combined with wind gusts up to 40 mph caused power outages in the area.

The following school districts in greater Green Bay will have a two-hour delay today:

Green Bay

Howard-Suamico

De Pere

West De Pere

The following school districts that have canceled Wednesday classes and after-school activities:

Ashwaubenon

Pulaski School District

This story will be updated.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

