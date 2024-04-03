Greece approves purchase of 35 Blackhawk helicopters from US-sources

U.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has approved the purchase of 35 UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters from U.S defence contractor Lockheed Martin Corp in an effort to modernize its armed forces, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

"The deal passed by the parliament's committee is to buy 35 helicopters for 1.15 billion euros ($1.24 billion)," a government official told Reuters.

A second person confirmed the approval, which was agreed late on Tuesday.

Greece aims to revamp its defence industry and boost its shipbuilding industry, as it recovers from a decade-long debt crisis that forced it to slash spending.

The government has drafted a multi-billion, 10-year purchasing plan, that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and three frigates from France.

Athens is also in talks with the United States to co-design and build Constellation-class frigates for the Greek Navy.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)