Great Smoky Mountains NP closes some roads, popular waterfall trail after strong storms

ASHEVILLE — Due to severe thunderstorms passing through Western North Carolina on Wednesday, a popular 4-mile trail leading to the tallest waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed over the weekend.

The Ramsey Cascades Trail, located in the Greenbrier, Tennessee, area, will be closed this weekend, May 10-12. Trail crews began work April 15 to finish a full-scale rehabilitation of the iconic Smokies Trail, and established weekday closures from Mondays to Thursdays to facilitate the construction.

"Due to weather conditions, trail crews were not able to complete planned work on a footlong bridge this week and need to keep the trail closed for visitor safety," a May 9 news release from the park said.

Ramsey Cascades in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A three-year stream mapping project in the Smokies has led to the discovery of 900 more miles of streams.

Following this weekend, the normal weekday closures will continue until November 14, except on federal holidays. The trail is the only access point to the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park, the release said.

"Hikers throughout the park should exercise caution in the coming days as there are downed trees and some flooding following heavy rain," the release said.

Cades Cove Loop Road and Greenbrier Road are also currently closed due to high water and downed trees, according to the National Park Service.

Other Great Smokies road closures and warnings include the following:

Lead Cove Trail is closed to horse traffic due to trail damage.

Bullhead Trail is open but has many downed trees making the trail very difficult.

Lower Mount Cammerer Trail is open to hikers but is closed to equestrian traffic until trail repairs are completed.

