Strong storms moving through Asheville area, WNC May 8: Power outages, flooding possible

This afternoon, Western North Carolina is beginning to see the effects of wild weather slated to last for seven days. A severe thunderstorm warning ended at 2 p.m., leaving over 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Buncombe County without power in the aftermath of the storm.

The May 8 severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service affected northeastern Buncombe and southern Yancey counties. Radar showed the storm could bring tennis ball-sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect until 4 p.m.

The report urged residents of the areas to move to interior rooms on lowest floors of their residences. Meteorologists warned against outdoor activities during the time the warning is in effect, as people and animals outside during the storm could be injured by the weather.

The warning also said hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles was possible, as well as considerable tree damage. Winds were strong enough to cause damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

Meteorologists for the NWS told the Citizen Times at 2:45 p.m. that due to the high volume of calls, further information would not be available until later in the afternoon. Check back for updates.

As of 2 p.m., 981 Duke Energy customers in Buncombe County were without power, according to the Duke Energy power outage webpage. By 3 p.m., the number rose to 2,099.

A look at today's weather

A hazardous weather outlook May 8 for northeast Georgia, Piedmont and Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina detailed seven days of turbulent weather. The report said that thunderstorms have likely passed for now, with most of the daytime inclement weather predicted before 4 p.m.

It's still possible things will become livelier overnight, however, with predictions of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation tonight is at 80%, according to the weather service, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Possibility of tornadoes in Asheville area, damaging winds

The NWS hazardous weather outlook said that one of the main concerns for the next few days was high winds. The threat for damaging wind gusts is active from today into Thursday morning.

The outlook also mentioned the possibility of brief, isolated tornados, mainly today, May 8.

What to know about hail and flash flooding

The other main threat mentioned by the NWS in the report beyond dangerous winds was from large hail. Hailstones produced by the storms could reach sizes larger than golf balls, with the potential to damage roofs, siding, windows and vehicles.

At 2:34 p.m. May 8, the NWS issued a flood advisory for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell and Rutherford counties effective until 8:30 p.m. this evening. The areas of greatest concern were the Hickory Nut Gorge from Gerton to Edneyville to Chimney Rock to Lake Lure. NWS said that anyone near streams, including the Rocky Broad River, should seek higher ground in case rapid rises overwhelm adjacent low-lying areas.

The main impact is expected to be "nuisance flooding" of low-lying areas adjacent to streams and other poor-drainage areas, the weather service said. This includes farmland, parks, greenways, boat-access areas, golf courses, underpasses and parking lots. Some isolated, shallow flows over roadways is possible.

