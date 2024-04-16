Great Falls School Board election ballots being sent out for May 7 election

Residents in Great Falls will soon receive ballots in the mail for their annual school board elections. The school board elections will be conducted solely by mail-in ballot, which will be sent to all eligible registered voters in the Great Falls and Centerville school districts on April 19.

The ballots must be returned no later than election day, Tuesday, May 7. They can be returned by mail to the Cascade County Election Office, P.O. Box 2305, Great Falls, Montana 59403-2305; or in person to the Election Office located at 325 2nd Ave North, Great Falls during regular business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays).

Only one of the seven positions on the Great Falls Public School Board will be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Marlee Sunchild will face off against Rodney Meyers, and Tony Rosales to fill a three-year term on the board.

The main purpose of the school board is to provide governance over the school district and to ensure that its students have ample opportunity to achieve their learning goals. The board’s powers include broad authority to adopt and enforce policies for the management and governance of public schools within the district, and to hire and evaluate the district’s superintendent who serves as the district’s chief executive officer.

Tonight, Tuesday, April 16, the public is encouraged to attend a Board of Trustees Candidates Forum where Sunchild, Meyers, and Rosales will take questions from the audience. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the community service organization Great Falls Rising. It will be held at The Church of the Incarnation located at 600 3rd Ave. N. in Great Falls.

Audience questions for the candidates may be emailed to dsaslav@gmail.com in advance of the event or written down and submitted to a Great Falls Rising facilitator at the event.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls voters will soon receive ballots for the school election