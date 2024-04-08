Grandmother fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Southern California

An emotional vigil was being held Sunday for a mother and a grandmother tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bell Gardens late last week.

Authorities say the fatal April 4 incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of Gage Avenue, at the intersection of Chalet Drive.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department believe a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Gage Avenue struck the victim, identified by family as Janet Young, as she crossed the road in a marked crosswalk.

The driver then fled the area eastbound on Gage Avenue.

Both police and medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident and located the victim, who was unresponsive. She was later declared deceased at the scene, police said.

Janet Young seen in this undated image. (Viewer photo)

A memorial to Janet Young killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bell Gardens on April 4, 2024. (KTLA)

Family and friends gather at an emotional vigil for Janet Young, killed by a hit-run-driver on April 4, 2024. (KTLA)

Family and friends of Young, who had six children and six grandchildren and had lived in the Bell Gardens area most of her life, are devastated by the loss. As they paid their respects, many said it was important to them to get the word out about what a wonderful woman she was.

They are also hoping someone out there can help police track down the driver who killed her.

“I would forgive them,” the victim’s son, Jason Young, told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff. “Hopefully, they feel what I feel, maybe they can’t, but I would still forgive them because I think that’s probably what my mom would want me to do.”

Family friend Nathan Saulsberry said the tragedy has been heartbreaking and that everyone misses Young dearly.

The victim’s niece, Lorraine Kilpatrick, said it wasn’t just her immediate family that adored her.

“Everyone loved her like a mother and a grandmother. She would help anybody out. If you needed a dollar, she’d give you a dollar. If you needed a sweater or a coat, she’s the type that would take it straight off her back and give it to you,” she said.

So far, no suspect description has been released.

BGPD’s Collision Response Team has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective R. Lopez at 562-806-7619. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

