Grand Ledge Council approves wastewater treatment plant improvements

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Water bills are about to jump in Grand Ledge, with the city moving forward with a massive expansion project.

The Grand Ledge City Council gave the green light to move ahead with a plan to expand the City’s wastewater treatment plant near Fitzgerald park. People who live there had some concerns at Monday’s public hearing. One of them being a much bigger water bill, adding on $61.07 a month come July.

“That’s a heck of a lot of money,” One public commenter said.

Residents at the Grand Ledge City Council meeting Monday where officials approved improvements for the wastewater plant. (WLNS)

A portion of Fitzgerald Park will be used in the wastewater plant improvements. (WLNS)

The Grand Ledge wastewater treatment plant. (WLNS)

Council members say improving the City’s wastewater treatment plant has been a goal for a while, as there have been overflow issues. But public comment showed people weren’t convinced they should be the ones having to pay. Another public commenter questioned how it was decided who will pay what.

“I would hope that businesses would be charged possibly a larger fee. The way it’s set out it kind of seems that every person connected to water and sewer would be paying that 60 some and some change,” That public commenter said.

First ward Council member, Brett Gillespie said that technically only around $45 will be added to people’s water bills in July. That’s because about $16 has already been added.

“Nobody likes raising taxes, nobody likes raising fees. But infrastructure costs money. And the only way we can do this is by raising water rates, unless we can get help from the State or Federal Government,” Gillespie said.

As of now the plan will be funded through a “low interest Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy State revolving fund loan.” It’s expected to cost $52,400,000. Gillespie hopes that people calling on State and Federal lawmakers can open another door for financial help though.

Another issue brought up at the public hearing was the possibility of infringing on Fitzgerald Park’s natural beauty, one public commenter spoke on how unique of a place it is.

“The outcropping of sandstone, shale, and coal in Fitzgerald Park, specifically at the viewing platform location are unique in Michigan. These rocks tell the story of Mid-Michigan’s environment 300 million years ago,” The commenter said.

Council members reassured the community that the expansion will happen on the sledding hill which is technically not Fitzgerald Park property.

“The water and sewer fund has owned this property for years. And as City Manager Smith explained, it’s not going to expand outside of that boundary right now. So it will not be changing the size of Fitzgerald Park,” Gillespie said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.