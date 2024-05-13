Grand Forks students named Presidential Scholars

May 13—GRAND FORKS — Two Grand Forks high school seniors have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement.

Hanson Du, who attends Grand Forks Central, and Selena Wu, a student at Red River, received the 2024 Presidential Scholar awards from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Grand Forks students were among only 161 students in the country who were honored as Presidential Scholars in 2024, Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota superintendent of schools, said in the award announcement.

Teagan Erbele of Lehr, North Dakota, a senior at Napoleon (ND) High School, was selected as a Presidential Scholar in career and technical education.

"All North Dakotans should be proud of what these students have achieved. This is one of the highest honors a high school senior can receive," Baesler said.

The Department of Education estimates that 3.7 million students will graduate from high school this year.

The Presidential Scholar award annually is given to two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 students who are chosen at-large and 20 scholars each in the arts and in career and technical education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.