Grand Forks man sentenced to 3 years for driving under the influence, crashing into and damaging local church

May 10—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man recently changed his plea in a multi-felony case that resulted

when he crashed into Calvary Community Church in Grand Forks

earlier this year.

Issa Abdicader Bawzer, 30, pleaded guilty to four Class C felonies: reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, criminal vehicular injury, criminal mischief causing damage between $2,000 and $10,000 and fentanyl possession.

Bawzer also pleaded guilty to Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. Two other Class B misdemeanors were dismissed.

Bawzer was sentenced on May 1 to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving three years. He had credit for 80 days served at the time of sentencing.

He will be on probation for two years. If he violates probation, he risks serving the remainder of his sentence.