Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to fentanyl, methamphetamine charges in Grand Forks County

Apr. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Belcourt man waived his preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Friday, April 26, and pleaded not guilty to three felony drug crimes in Grand Forks County.

Tyler Gregory Thomas, 24, is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture or deliver it, which has a maximum 20-year sentence. Thomas is also charged with Class B felony conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and Class C felony unlawful drug paraphernalia possession.

In late January, area drug task forces set up a controlled fentanyl buy with a local man. When apprehended, he told police Thomas gave him the 12 fentanyl pills to sell, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. He also said he gave Thomas the $300 he received as payment, and claimed Thomas had approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in his residence.

Thomas consented to being searched, and officers located a smoking device, the $300 in controlled buy funds and an additional $1,543 in his pockets, the statement said.

His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 18.