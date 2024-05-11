Grand Fork County spring load limits end May 13

May 11—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks County will lift spring load limits restrictions on county roads restrictions at 8 a.m. May 13.

Load limits have been placed on Grand Forks County roads since March 18. After May 13, there will be no seasonal weight restrictions, but the maximum restriction of 105,500 pounds without a special permit remains. Crews next week will begin taking down signage which will take a few days.

Seasonal load limits help prevent damage to roads as the ground thaws and the pavement is vulnerable. The load limits are done in conjunction with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and typically are lifted by this time of year.

Because of the warm winter, seasonal weight restrictions were placed earlier than usual, according to Grand Forks County engineer Nick West, the county placed load limits five weeks earlier than normal.