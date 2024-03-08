Grand Canyon is most popular national park on Instagram. Here's where to get the best photos

The Grand Canyon was named the most Instagramed national park by a recent study.

With a total of 4,367,517 posts with the location hashtag, the Grand Canyon took the top spot as the most "Instagrammable" out of all 63 United States' national parks, according to a recent ranking by worldstatsandfacts.com, a website that analyzes global statistics.

Spanning 1,904 square miles, the Grand Canyon is one of the most stunning displays of erosion found anywhere on Earth. Nestled within the ancestral homeland of 11 Native American tribes, the park offers a breathtaking panorama from its three distinct rims.

Visitors can enjoy a mesmerizing display of towering red rocks in contrast with the deep green pine forests and the expanse of Arizona's usual blue skies from the numerous lookout points throughout the park.

Other parks with landscapes just as iconic also made it to the list. Here's a round-up of the 10 national parks with the most posts with location hashtags on Instagram.

Going to Grand Canyon for photos? Get your best pics with these photography tips

The 10 most popular national parks on Instagram

Grand Canyon: 4,359,870 posts Yosemite: 3,502,300 posts Zion: 1,476,221 posts Yellowstone: 1,289,651 posts Glacier: 1,106,261 posts Rocky Mountain: 787,868 posts Bryce Canyon: 755,614 posts Joshua Tree: 733,479 posts Arches: 690, 730 posts Sequoia: 629,606 posts

Where is the best place to take pictures of the Grand Canyon?

Arizona Republic photographer Rob Schumacher said he prefers to visit the canyon during fall, winter and spring, which is the park's offseason. Early morning and late afternoon offer the best lighting, he added.

Schumacher suggested photographing the Grand Canyon from these places:

Drive from Grandview Point east to Desert View : There’s a good view of the Colorado River from Desert View.

Walk from Yavapai Point to Yaki Point: This view has breathtaking panoramas but is crowded.

Mather Point: This is a good spot to photograph park visitors.

Maricopa Point west to Hermits Rest via park bus: Schumacher suggests getting off at the various stops to for shots of the river and rocky outcrops.

Hike below the rim: Take a hike down the Bright Angel or South Kaibab trail as the change in perspective offers different photographs.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon is top national park on Instagram: How to get best photos