Grafton teachers push School Committee for new contract, higher pay

Members of the Grafton Teachers Association turned out a School Committee meeting to push for a new contract with higher pay.

GRAFTON ― Dozens of teachers filled the hallways and the room where the Grafton School Committee was meeting Tuesday night, urging talks on a new contract with higher wages.

"We want to support and to provide the best possible education for the children of Grafton," John Roix, a chemistry teacher at Grafton High School and co-president of the Grafton Teachers Association, said at the meeting. "Our members are dedicated educators, but Grafton takes longer than any surrounding community to reach the top of their pay scale."

Grafton takes over a decade longer than any surrounding community to reach the top of the pay scale, according to Roix.

The scale includes steps one through 12, including three additional steps, at 15, 20, and 25. Teachers are compensated based on the number of years they have taught in the Grafton Public School district, as well as the step they placed in when they arrived in the district.

Teachers with a doctorate at step 25, the top of the scale, will earn $99,993.

"It takes a Grafton teacher 25 years and 60 credits beyond a master's degree to get to the top of their scale, while teachers in Northbridge make the same salary for the same educational attainment after just 12 years," Roix said. "Teachers just nine miles away in Milford make the same salary after only 11 years and with having earned a bachelor's degree."

A teacher with a bachelor's degree starting at Grafton Public Schools makes $51,518, compared to Milford teachers who make $59,438 at an entry-level position with a bachelor's degree. According to a 2023 T&G story, Grafton teachers do make slightly higher starting salaries than those in some other Central Massachusetts communities, including Fitchburg, Gardner and Auburn.

"We are here to express our willingness to collaborate with the School Committee in any way possible to assist with all override efforts and to maintain the high-quality education that Grafton currently provides," Roix said, referring to a possible Proposition 2 1/2 tax override.

He said the pay situation is causing teachers to rethink their positions in Grafton, since they might be paid more in other districts for the same job.

"I think we're fearful as a union that we're going to lose teachers to other schools," Roix said. "Because they could leave Grafton, go to another town, and could make more money earlier without additional education. We have definitely lost teachers due to this."

Karyn McKeon, a second-grade teacher at Millbury Street Elementary School and co-president of the union, echoed this, adding that the union is willing to work with the School Committee as much as possible.

"We're coming together, united as a union looking for a change," McKeon said.

Grafton Superintendent James Cummings said in an email on Wednesday that negotiations have not started yet, the school administration is "looking forward to working with the GTA."

