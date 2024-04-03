Grab your sneakers: See what makes the Wilmington area great on these walking tours

Spring is here and it's time to get outside and explore. A good way to enjoy this nice weather and learn about what the Wilmington area has to offer is with some fun, exciting, educational and historic walking tours. And it's another way of getting some fresh air and exercise.

Here are some tours that offer just that.

Did we miss yours? Let us know by emailing cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com.

New Hanover

Bellamy Mansion Museum Walking Tours

Bellamy Mansion Museum will be conducting walking tours throughout the year on three different topics, "Wilmington: Lost But not Forgotten," "Wilmington and the American Civil War" and "Wilmington’s African American Heritage.” The 90-minute waking tours will be led by Gareth Evans, executive director and Leslie Randle-Morton, associate director.

Dates for the tours are April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11.

The tours will begin and end at the Bellamy Mansion Museum, 503 Market St., Wilmington. The cost is $20 per person, plus tax. Space is limited, so registration is required at Bellamy Mansion Museum Store. This is a rain or shine event.

Cape Fear Legends & Lore Walking Tours

Burgwin-Wright House & Gardens presents the Cape Fear Legends & Lore Walking Tours. The 90-minute walking tours will feature Cape Fear's history every second Friday of the month.

Tour dates: April 12, July 12 and Oct. 11.

From Colonial myths to 20th century tales, explore legends that define the first 300 years of Wilmington. Tours star at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person plus tax. To reserve tickets, please call 910-762-0570.

Historic Wilmington Foundation

The Historic Wilmington Foundation regularly offers free walking tours (donations greatly accepted) for small groups, focused on the region’s multi-faceted and diverse storylines through the irreplaceable built history. The tour is typically a mile in length and begins at Historic Wilmington Foundation, located at 211 Orange St., Wilmington, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. Travis Gilbert, executive director, leads many of the walking tours, but the Foundation collaborate with other local organizations and historians to be guest guides. For more information, call 910-762-2511 or visit historicwilmington.org.

Wilmington Walking Tours

The Murchison Building is located at 201 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

Amanda Leese, owner and operator of Wilmington Walking Tours is a University of North Carolina Wilmington alumna with a degree in history and is a local preservation volunteer. Leese shares her passion for the town and its unique history and stories of the families who lived in the beautiful homes. The History and Architecture Tour of Wilmington is offered daily and features a one-mile stroll through historic downtown. The one hour and 45-minute tour is $25 per person. Another tour offer is The Historic Happy Hour tour. This tour is a weekly tour that features stop for drinks at some of Wilmington historic places. The 2 1/2 tour is $30; drinks are not included. Group and private tours are also accepted. For more information, visit Wilmington Walking Tours or 910-264-5970.

Brunswick

Self-guided tours through Southport

The old Brunswick County Courthouse off E. Moore Street in Southport, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building also served as the Southport City Hall until city hall was moved to Howe Street in 2016.

The city of Southport partnered with the Southport Historical Society to offer self-guided tours by using a free mobile app called PocketSights. These tours are "free roam tours" where you can either walk and/or drive from location to location in any order you choose.

More: As spring bird migration begins, here's what to look for in the Wilmington area

Pender

Historic Downtown Burgaw

Pender County Courthouse in downtown Burgaw.

The Burgaw Historic District was entered in the National Register of Historic Places in August of 1999. It is located in Pender County. In 1879, Burgaw was designated the county seat. There are many historic homes and buildings within the downtown district. The oldest building in the district is the train depot which was built prior to the Civil War. There is also the historic Pender County Courthouse located in the center of town known as "Court House Square." The courthouse is the focal point which defines the charm and character of the downtown area. Brochures can be pickup for a self-guided walking tour at the Municipal Building, 109 N. Walker St., Burgaw.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Walking tours in Wilmington, NC: Here's what to know