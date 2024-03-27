As spring bird migration begins, here's what to look for in the Wilmington area

Spring has arrived.

The season for spring migration and early nesting birds will be returning soon to the Wilmington area.

A recent survey shows declines for some beach-nesting species, according to a news release from Brittany Salmons, communications associate with Audubon North Carolina.

The annual nesting sanctuary closure window is March 1 to Sept. 15. But early nesters like Brown Pelicans and Great Egrets are already back and starting their courting rituals on the Cape Fear River and other places.

How can the community help the coastal birds succeed this year?

People can help by respecting posted nesting areas, staying well away from birds on the shore, and by keeping their dogs leashed.

A Great Egret flies over the trees near a nesting area on Battery Island near Southport.

Other birds such as Least Terns, American Oystercatchers, and Wilson’s Plovers will be returning to Lea-Hutaff Island, an undeveloped barrier island near Wilmington.

Nearly 50,000 nests were counted last year as part of the 2023 Colonial Waterbird Nesting Census. But last year was a tough year for birds on the coast, predators, storms and human disturbance made it hard for parents to raise and fledge chicks.

There were declines for species like the Royal Tern, Great Black-backed Gull and Great Egret. In particular the Black Skimmer had the most decline. It had a 47 percent decline in nesting pairs compared to historical averages for the species.

Royal terns stand on the shoreline on Lea-Hutaff Island in 2022.

“We need your help to ensure that birds have a safe place to land this breeding season,” said Lindsay Addison, a coastal biologist.

Staff and volunteers have already posted nesting sanctuaries from the Cape Fear River to Pamlico Sound.

Anyone wanting to get a a closer look at the nesting birds, do so in the company of an expert. You can visit the Audubon North Carolina Coastal sanctuary. Free, guided bird walks begin in May and end Aug. 15, occurring every Monday beginning at 9 a.m. on the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

For more information, visit https://nc.audubon.org/.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to protect migrating birds returning to the Wilmington, NC, area