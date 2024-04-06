Gov. Sanders declares state of emergency ahead of eclipse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the solar eclipse, according to a news release.

Sanders said in the release that she released funds from the Response and Recovery Fund to help commercial carriers transport essentials to customers in the state during the eclipse.

The essential items listed in the order include groceries, pharmacy items, medical equipment, goods, commodities, fuel, poultry, livestock and feed.

The release said the decision was made out of caution due to the expected increase of visitors to Arkansas “potentially causing hardships.”

“We want to make sure Arkansans and all visitors have an enjoyable experience and come back again and again,” Sanders said in a statement.

The order will allocate $100,000 from the fund to address program and administrative costs and will be managed by the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management..

The state emergency will remain in effect until April 10.

