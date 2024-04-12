Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in St. Augustine today

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Friday morning in St. Augustine.

He’ll be at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with Mark Glass, Commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The subject of the news conference was not released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Trailmark and Samara Lakes

It is set to begin at 10 a.m. Action News Jax will have a crew there.

Look for an update on Action News Jax at noon on CBS47, or watch it live by clicking here.

Read: ‘So grateful:’ Members of JSO meet the woman they rescued from retention pond

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.