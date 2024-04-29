Gov. Pillen issues post-storm declaration that allows use of state emergency fund

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen tours damage from Friday’s storms in eastern Nebraska. (Courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

OMAHA — Gov. Jim Pillen on Sunday issued a post-tornado emergency declaration, which allows the use of an emergency fund established under the Nebraska Emergency Management Act, to respond to storm damage in three counties.

In a statement, Pillen noted that state law requires him to sign a State of Emergency Proclamation before the Governor’s Emergency Fund can be tapped.

The proclamation comes in the aftermath of severe weather that hit Nebraska on Thursday through Saturday. Douglas, Washington and Lancaster Counties are covered in the declaration.

Pillen said there was “significant damage” in those counties to private and public property and infrastructure from thunderstorms, high winds, rain and multiple tornadoes.

“The actions necessary to assist in meeting the emergency conditions and subsequent impacts of these events present a burden on the storm impacted areas and required state resources,” the proclamation said.

The governor directed the Nebraska adjutant general, who also serves as State Disaster Coordinator, to activate appropriate state emergency plans and to take steps necessary until threat to life and property created by the situation has been alleviated.

He called upon the state and appropriate federal agencies to cooperate in the effort.

