Gov. Inslee signed more than 150 bills last week. Here’s some of what he signed into law

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed more than 150 bills last week throughout various locations in the state.

On Monday, the governor signed bills at the state Capitol building in Olympia. On Tuesday, Inslee signed a host of climate, environmental and labor bills in Kent, and on Friday, Inslee signed supplemental capital and operating budgets at the UW Center for Behavioral Health and Learning in Seattle.

Here’s some of what the governor signed last week:

Healthcare

HB 1300 – This bill provides safeguards against reproduction fraud by expanding the Uniform Disciplinary Act to include medical providers “who use their own genetic material during procedures.” Violations could lead to license revocation as well as charges for assault in the third degree.

Election worker protections

HB 1241 – Under this bill, threatening election workers in Washington either verbally or in writing is a class C felony, and will go into effect June 5.

Consumer protections

SB 6025 – Prevents lenders in Washington from partnering with out-of-state vendors in order to charge higher interest rates to consumers. The law will make attempts to circumvent Washington’s Consumer Loan Act a violation of the act itself, and goes into effect on June 5.

SB 5799 – Subjects anyone who sells food marked, labeled, branded, tagged or represented as halal when it is not to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act. The law is also known as the Halal Food Consumer Protection Act and goes into effect June 5.

Guns

SB 5444 – Prohibits individuals from possessing weapons, including firearms, at zoos, aquariums, libraries and transit stations in Washington. The prohibitions in the bill do not apply to those with a concealed pistol license. Violations of the law are a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

HB 1903 – Under this bill, firearms owners who have their firearms stolen must report the theft to law enforcement within 24 hours or face a monetary penalty of up to $1,000. The bill also requires law enforcement to report the stolen weapon to the National Crime Information Center database.

Stealthing

HB 1958 – Under this bill, victims of “stealthing,” or the removal or tampering with a sexually protective device, such as a condom, before or during intercourse without a partner’s consent, would be able to have a civil cause for action against perpetrators. Statutory damages of $5,000 per violation are included in the bill.

Climate and environment

HB 1589 – Contrary to a lot of misinformation surrounding the legislation this year, this bill itself does not include a ban on natural gas in the state. Instead it intends to make it easier for Puget Sound Energy to transition consumers from natural gas in their homes to electricity. While the legislation is designed to help PSE transition to clean energy in a more timely manner to meet the state’s climate goals, the bill allows PSE, under authorization from the Utilities and Transportation Commission, to pass the cost of natural gas infrastructure to consumers more quickly, according to reporting for the Washington State Standard.

Law enforcement

SB 6009 – Prohibits law enforcement officers from hog-tying or helping to hog-tie a person. The bill clarifies that the use of hog-tying is considered excessive force.

Labor protections

SB 6105 – This legislation, dubbed the “Strippers Bill of Rights,” aims to protect the safety of dancers at strip clubs by doing several things. Under the bill, staff at adult entertainment establishments would be required to take comprehensive training within 30 days of hire that includes de-escalation training, preventing sexual harassment, recognizing trafficking, and first aid. The bill also requires security personnel to be on-site during certain hours, clear contracts for dancers, and would make liquor licenses for establishments contingent on following safety protocols.