Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring teaching of history of communism in Florida schools

Florida school kids as young as kindergarteners will soon be learning about the history of communism.

Behind a podium with a sign that read "ANTI-COMMUNIST EDUCATION," Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday requiring the topic be taught in lower grades.

It also was the 63rd anniversary of the United States launching the Bay of Pigs invasion, a failed attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's dictatorship in Cuba.

"We know that the Bay of Pigs was launched because the island of Cuba had succumb to communist tyranny," DeSantis said at a press conference at the Hialeah Gardens Museum, which honors the efforts of the Bay of Pigs' Assault Brigade 2506. "We're going to tell the truth about communism in the state of Florida. We're going to tell the truth about the evils of communism."

Under the bill (SB 1264), the Florida Department of Education would “prepare and offer” standards for the "age appropriate and developmentally appropriate" instruction on the history of communism for all grade levels. Certain concepts included heavily emphasize the economic upheaval and personal freedom restrictions seen in many Communist nations.

"The increasing threat of communism in the United States and to our allies through the 20th century," is one of the mandated topics, which must start being taught during the 2026-27 school year. So is "the economic, industrial and political events that have preceded and anticipated communist revolutions."

Florida students currently can receive lessons on communism in high-school social studies courses or in a seventh-grade civics and government course. A high-school government class that has been required for graduation also includes 45 minutes of instruction on “Victims of Communism Day” which covers communist regimes through history.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, with only seven Democrats in the House and Senate voting against.

Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, one of those Democrats, said she doubted the measure would be properly carried out, pointing out the controversies that have surrounding state school book requirements and Black history standards.

Other criticisms of the bill have focused on it potentially putting communism-related lessons in front of students too young to fully understand them. DeSantis responded: "Maybe we should sponsor a trip to have all those Florida Democrats come visit the museum here and learn about the brigade."

Bay of Pigs veterans also attend bill signing event

Also attending the press conference were members of Assault Brigade 2506, a CIA-sponsored group of Cuban exiles living in the Miami area that made the invasion attempt.

"The most important fight against communism is the one that's done in the school rooms," said Rafael Montalvo, president of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. "That's where the battle is happening right now, and this is going to be a tool that's going to give us a victory in that area."

The legislation also requires the Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Education, to provide a recommendation to the Legislature by December on the creation of a history of communism museum.

The measure additionally created the "Institute for Freedom in the Americas" within Miami Dade College, meant "to preserve the ideals of a free society and promote democracy in the Americas."

John Kennedy of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida contributed. This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis OKs communism history instruction for Florida students