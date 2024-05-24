Gov. Cooper vetoes transportation bill that would have led to a loss of more trees, native plants

Critics said HB 198 would allow for more pruning along highways threatening native trees and plants. (Photo: Getty Images)

Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday vetoed House Bill 198, an omnibus transportation bill that would have resulted in more pruning along roadways to benefit outdoor advertisers.

Cooper said in his veto statement that protecting North Carolina’s beauty should be a top priority, not legislation that allows for more tree cutting and the destruction of native plants around billboards.

“North Carolina’s scenic landscapes are one of the reasons why our state just broke records with our tourism economy, and why we have one of the most beautiful places in the world to live,” said Cooper.

In February, the governor signed an executive order that set forth goals for restoring and protecting natural areas, prioritizing native plants and planting one million trees.

Dale McKeel of Scenic North Carolina said the legislation as written would allow trees to be cut that weren’t even blocking outdoor signage.

Erin Carey, acting director of the N.C. Sierra Club, praised the governor’s veto.

“Billboard blight has no place in North Carolina, a state justifiably famous for its scenic beauty,” said Carey. “Redbuds and other trees that were threatened by this ill-conceived bill support carbon sequestration, pollinator propagation, and wildlife habitat. Governor Cooper understands all of that. Today’s veto was a critical show of leadership on behalf of natural beauty and environmental stability.”

The Sierra Club said environmental advocates were sidelined during discussions, making language in the bill unnecessarily broad related to the tree-cutting zones around highway billboards.

Cooper’s veto was promptly condemned by the senate’s three transportation committee chairs.

Sens. Michael Lazzara (R-Onslow), Tom McInnis (R-Moore), and Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) said HB 198 was a bipartisan, compromise that the governor’s own transportation agency helped work on.

“Gov. Cooper’s partisan veto of this bill shows he values his relationship with Green New Deal liberal advocacy groups more than implementing good policy,” said the three in a statement late Thursday.

Senate Republicans have pledged an override of Cooper’s latest veto, which could come as early as next week.

Read more about House Bill 198 here.

The post Gov. Cooper vetoes transportation bill that would have led to a loss of more trees, native plants appeared first on NC Newsline.