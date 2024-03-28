Gov. Bill Lee names new TSU board after House vote. Here are the appointees

Within hours of lawmakers vacating Tennessee State University's board, Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed the legislation into law and issued his appointments to reseat a new board.

The move came after House Republicans passed legislation to vacate the existing board, reneging on a deal made in committee last week to preserve at least three existing members. House leadership on Thursday suggested a deal had been struck with the board that fell through, leading them to align with the Senate GOP plan to strike the entire board.

Lee has appointment power over eight seats on the 10-person board, which also includes a faculty appointment and a non-voting student member.

“Tennessee State University is a remarkable institution and my administration, in partnership with the General Assembly, is committed to ensuring students are being served,” Lee said. “I’m pleased to appoint these highly qualified individuals who will work alongside administrators and students to further secure TSU’s place as a leading institution.”

Lee appointed the following group on Thursday evening, noting in a press release that all are TSU graduates:

Trevia Chatman , president, Bank of America Memphis

Jeffery Norfleet , provost and vice president for administration, Shorter College

Marquita Qualls , founder and principal, Entropia Consulting

Terica Smith , deputy mayor and director of human resources, Madison County

Charles Traughber , general counsel, division of real estate, retail and financial services at Bridgestone Americas

Dwayne Tucker, CEO of LEAD Public Schools

Kevin Williams , president and CEO of GAA Manufacturing

Dakasha Winton, senior vice president and chief government relations officer at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

TSU leaders and students criticized the General Assembly's aim to wipe the board clean, arguing it will destabilize the university as it undergoes a presidential search. Legislative Democrats had pushed for a compromise to maintain a few members on the board for institutional knowledge and stability.

"This is unprecedented, unfortunate, and uncharted waters for any public university in the state," TSU said in a statement after the House vote Thursday. "We believe this legislation will disrupt our students’ educational pursuits, harm the image of the University, and remove a Board that had achieved success in its enhanced governance of TSU."

TSU also noted the chronic underfunding the university has faced.

"TSU would undoubtedly be in a different position today if it had received the funds promised by the state over the course of the last three decades," TSU's statement said. "While we are very disappointed by today’s vote, we will continue to work with the General Assembly and the Governor’s office to pursue options, both in funding and governance, that allow TSU to continue the momentum it has achieved in enrollment, research, academics, and providing great opportunities for students."

