Who’s got your vote for Ada County commissioner? See the candidates and what they say

In countywide races this May 21 primary election, Ada County voters will have seven candidates to choose from for two county commissioner seats.

Three candidates are running for commissioner for District 1: two Republicans, including incumbent Commissioner Ryan Davidson, and one Democrat. Four Republican candidates are running for District 3, including incumbent Commissioner Tom Dayley.

For this Voter Guide, the Idaho Statesman sent surveys to the candidates for their thoughts on how to ensure the availability of affordable housing amid the county’s growth, the need to cut spending and taxes, and how they would mitigate or navigate political polarization.

Commissioner, District 1: Commissioner Ryan Davidson is running for reelection to a second two-year term against Clyde Dornier. Jonathan Lashley will run unopposed in the Democratic primary after his opponents, Preston K. Fischer and Graham Carter, dropped out of the race.

District 1 represents mostly Boise, roughly north of Interstate 84 and east of Idaho 55.

Commissioner, District 3: Commissioner Tom Dayley is running for reelection to a second four-year term against former school superintendent Branden Durst, former County Commissioner Sharon Ullman, and Heather Luther, the county’s director of recording.

District 3 reaches from the Canyon County line east to the Elmore County line, encompassing southern parts of Meridian and Boise.

Candidates’ responses are presented below, unedited except to shorten when a candidate exceeded a 100-word limit per answer.

Please note the slider at the bottom of each presentation, which will allow you to scroll among all candidates.

Visit IdahoStatesman.com/Election to learn about these races and other local elections.