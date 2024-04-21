Got plants in the ground already? Frost advisory issued for Lansing region

LANSING – If you took advantage of the sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s Sunday to plant some spring flowers or vegetables, beware. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of Lower Michigan, including the entire Lansing region, from midnight to 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The advisory spans from Benton Harbor north of Pentwater alongn the shore of Lake Michigan, east to Metro Detroit, and as far north as Mt. Pleasant, It is in effect for portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

The weather service said temperatures as low as 30 degrees will likely form frost that could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and plants.

People in the areas of the advisory are advised to take steps Sunday evening to protect plants from the cold.

Temperature are expected to warm quickly Monday, with a high of 62 forecast, before dropping to 48 overnight. High winds up to 31 mph are forecast overnight Monday, with Tuesday expected to be rainy with a high of 62.

Temperatures will cool the rest of the week in the high 40s and 50s before reaching 57 degrees on Friday, and the low 60s and 70s into next weekend.

