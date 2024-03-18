Got more than 10 items in your cart? You can't use self-checkout at Target anymore

Target is requiring self-checkout lanes to be for customers with 10 items or fewer. Here's what that could mean for Indiana Target shoppers.

Why is Target setting a self-checkout item limit?

"Checking out is one of the most important moments of the Target run, and we know that a fast, easy experience — whether at self-checkout or the lanes staffed by our friendly team members — is critical to getting guests on their way quickly," Target said in the announcement.

During the pandemic, customers preferred self-checkout for contactless shopping experience, but now the company is refocusing on convenience.

They have been testing the 10 items or less rule at several stores. Feedback from customers showed that with a limit on self-checkout and requiring those with fuller carts to checkout at a lane run by Target employees, checking out was more efficient.

When does the self-checkout limit begin at Target?

While Target started testing item limits at self-checkout in about 200 stores back in October, the company officially started rolling out this new limit to the rest of their almost 2,000 stores nationwide this past Sunday.

"While the hours of operation may vary based on store needs, Express Self-Checkout will be available during the busiest shopping times," Target said in the announcement.

If you prefer self-checkout, make sure to check for a sign by your self-checkout at your local Target before starting your shopping.

How many Target stores are in Indiana?

There are Target stores in 24 cities in Indiana. Stores are located in Avon, Bloomington, Carmel, Clarksville, Columbus, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Goshen, Granger, Greenwood, Highland, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, Merrillville, Muncie, Munster, New Albany, Plainfield, Saint John, South Bend, Valparaiso and West Lafayette.

What does this mean for my local Target?

If you have a smaller Target store near you that doesn't often have many checkout lanes run by staff, don't worry. Individual stores still do have some say in regard to the self checkout lanes.

"Store leaders have the flexibility to open more lanes staffed by team members and set self-checkout hours that are right for their store," Target said.

The overall goal for the company is to have more lanes at each store run by staff instead of depending on self-checkout.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Target Self Checkout: 10 items or less limit coming to stores near you