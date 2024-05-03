Goshen Historical Society nearing fundraising goal

May 2—GOSHEN — The Goshen Historical Society is approaching its final fund raising goal for its elevator/second floor restoration project.

"Thanks to the generosity of over 160 individuals and households, plus grants from the Indiana Historical Society, made possible by the Eli Lilly Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, we have raised over $595,000," a news release stated.

The society is still about $30,000 short of the needed $625,000 to fund the entire project and a benefactor has offered to match dollar-for-dollar any new donations over the next two months in the Dash to the Finish Challenge.

Anyone who would like to contribute can send checks, with Dash to the Finish in the memo line, to the Goshen Historical Society at 124 S. Main St., Goshen, IN 46526. To obtain more information or to arrange a tour of the museum to see the project's progress, contact the society at 574-975-0033 or at museum@goshenhistorical.org.